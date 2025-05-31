FOX National News 

Texas driver catches dramatic partial overpass collapse on video

A Texas driver caught a partial overpass collapse on video this week as he was driving underneath it. 

Leonel Vasquez and his brother were driving on Interstate 27 in Tulia, Texas, from his work in Amarillo when they saw a tractor-trailer hit the overpass, he told Storyful, FOX 4 reported. 

The tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries, FOX 4 reported. 

Stills of the overpass collapse

No other injuries were reported. 

The overpass before the collapse

The tractor-trailer was hauling a crane when it hit the overpass, Sgt. Adrian Briseno with the Texas Department of Public Safety said, according to KHOU-TV. 

The overpass remains closed. 

The overpass after the collapse

Tulia is around 50 miles south of Amarillo. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for comment. 

  