Texas family missing on Alaska vacation after boat capsizes off coast

A Texas family is feared dead after their boat capsized off the coast of Homer, Alaska, over the weekend while they were on a family vacation.

David and Mary Maynard, of Troy, along with their two young sons, remain missing after the 28-foot aluminum boat with a total of eight people aboard capsized Saturday evening approximately 16 miles west of Homer, according to the U.S. Coast Guard District 17 Alaksa.

The USCG suspended its search Sunday after 24 hours passed without any signs of the Maynard family pending the development of further information, a USCG spokesperson said in a press release shared with Fox News Digital.

“The decision to suspend a search is never easy and involves the careful consideration of many factors including environmental conditions and search operations,” the spokesperson said in the press release.

The spokesperson adde that Alaska State Troopers and “multiple good Samaritan vessel crews also assisted with search efforts.”

Homer Harbormaster Matt Clarke told the Homer News that a Good Samaritan boat called the Salty Sea rescued four others on a life raft that had been on board the capsized boat.

The USCG conducted a grid search of the area where the boat sank, Clarke added.

A GoFundMe for the Maynards says their “sweet family of four was lost at sea on their vacation to Alaska,” a family friend wrote in a description of the fundraising page. “Mary’s parents are still there hoping to bring them home. This family is going through a lot right now. We are asking for prayers and donations if you can, to help with unexpected expenses that the family would have to cover so suddenly,” the description states.

The Maynards “left a huge imprint on many people,” the GoFundMe says, from the laughter they brought to others to the “love and family-oriented connection they provided.”

“It is indescribable the void that will be left behind but I know if we come together as a family and a community they would know how much they meant to everyone,” the GoFundMe states.

The Coast Guard 17th District of Alaska could not immediately be reached at the time of publication.