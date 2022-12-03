Texas family offers reward for 16-foot Rudolph reindeer stolen from front yard, caught on doorbell video

​

A Houston, Texas family is offering up a reward for anyone who can help track down a 16-foot inflatable Rudolph stolen from their front lawn this week.

Surveillance footage obtained by KRIV-TV shows a woman drive up to the Houston family’s home and unplug the inflatable reindeer before coming back with a helper and putting the Christmas decoration in a pick-up truck and driving off.

The Furman family says it is offering a $2,000 reward for the return of the inflatable reindeer.

“They stole from neighborhood kids in all reality,” Ernest Furman told the outlet. “That’s essentially why we do it. Stealing Christmas, I mean we’re not going to allow them.”

The Furman family says they take pride in decorating their yard with Christmas decorations and along with the Rudolph decoration they also display a 20-foot tall inflatable Santa as well as a decorative mailbox where children can put letters to Santa.

“I don’t know what kind of person would come by and take Christmas decorations,” Furman said. “I really don’t. Christmas is about giving.”

“It’s bad,” Furman’s younger daughter said and Furman said he hopes the $2,000 is enough to convince someone with knowledge of the crime to come forward.

“I wanted to make it worth someone’s while to turn them in,” Furman said. “I don’t know if $2,000 is the number in 2023, but it’ll get there.”

Anyone with information about the holiday theft is being asked to call (888) 938-7393 Ext. 700.