Texas father too ‘engrossed in video games’ left infant daughter to drown in bathtub: police

​

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A 20-year-old father in Texas was arrested after his 8-month-old daughter drowned in a bathtub while he was too “engrossed in video games” to save her life.

According to a news release from the Burkburnett Police Department, officers on May 14, 2023, responded to a 911 call regarding an “unresponsive infant.”

Upon arriving at the Burkburnett, Texas home, police said they found the infant girl “tragically deceased after being taken from the bathtub.”

Authorities said that the infant’s father, 20-year-old Justin Ray Kidwell, was the only adult present at the time of the incident.

FLORIDA PARENT, JUVENILE ARRESTED AFTER FIGHTING OTHERS AT SCHOOL BUS STOP: VIDEO

Police detectives worked alongside Texas Rangers to conduct a months-long investigation into the “heartbreaking” young child’s death.

Authorities said that forensic examination of Kidwell’s computer revealed that the young father was “too engrossed” in his video games to supervise his child.

Based on the timeline police established, a warrant was issued for Kidwell’s arrest on one count of felony murder.

TEXAS WOMAN SAYS SHE HAD TO TAKE CAB TO HOSPITAL DUE TO ‘DEFUND POLICE’ REPERCUSSIONS

That warrant carried a recommended bond of $500,000.

Police called the infant’s death a “poignant reminder” of the vital importance of parental supervision.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This tragic incident serves as a poignant reminder of the critical importance of parental supervision, particularly when it comes to the safety and well-being of our children,” police said in a statement. “The loss of a young life is a devastating blow to any community and our hearts go out to all those affected by this heartbreaking event.”