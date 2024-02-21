Texas gang member taken into custody after hours-long standoff: police chief

​

A known gang member was arrested in Weslaco, Texas, Tuesday night after a shooting and standoff, according to officials.

Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera held a news conference late Tuesday night to explain the hours-long incident.

Rivera said police received calls at about 7 p.m. reporting a man driving around with a rifle in a Chevrolet pick-up truck in the neighborhood adjacent to the Home Depot near Abeline Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told by a homeowner that the suspect shot at them and struck someone. Rivera said the victim shot is not believed to have suffered lethal wounds.

Officers attempted to pull over the driver of the Chevrolet pick-up truck described by the homeowner. The driver evaded officers, drove to his home in Weslaco and barricaded himself inside, Rivera said, according to local news outlet ValleyCentral.com.

Two women were trapped inside the home and police said they helped one, who was disabled, escape through a window while the suspect continued to barricade himself inside.

Law enforcement negotiated with the suspect for hours before the Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team entered the home and took him into custody.

The suspect, who Rivera said has a lengthy criminal history, is known to be a member of the Valluco gang.

His previous charges include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and carjacking.

Rivera said the pick-up truck driven by the suspect was reported stolen from the city of Donna on Monday night.

The suspect was transported to the Weslaco Police Department, and he will be charged on several counts Wednesday.