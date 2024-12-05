Texas girl, 7, killed by alleged drunk driver as family grapples with losing her ‘joy’

​

A Texas family is picking up the pieces after an alleged drunk driver killed their 7-year-old daughter in a devastating crash that also left her mother injured.

Joel Gonzalez Chacin, 41, the suspected drunk driver accused of causing the crash that killed her, appeared in court Tuesday morning.

He was charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of Ivory Smith, a 2nd-grade student at Klenk Elementary School in Houston.

The devastating crash also left Smith’s mom, Christina Quainoo, severely injured.

Authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital that the 41-year-old was intoxicated when he T-boned Christina and her young daughter on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2:45 a.m.

Police said that Chacin took photographs of the scene of the crash “instead of helping” and then drove off. Police said that the two victims were only a few minutes from home.

His bond was set at $150,000.00 by the 232nd District Court.

“Please keep the family and loved ones of the juvenile victim in your prayers this holiday season,” Harris County Constable Mark Herman said in a social media post.

In a GoFundMe, family remembered 7-year-old Ivory for being full of joy and light.

“Ivory brought so much light into our lives in her short time with us, and we will forever cherish the joy and love she gave so freely,” her family said.

“As we navigate this profound loss, we are also facing the difficult reality of seeking justice for Ivory,” they said.

The family said that Quainoo has a long round of recovery as she grapples with the devastating loss of her young daughter.

“She will have a long road to recovery and need everyone’s support,” the GoFundMe said. “Please keep our family and the father, Keion Smith, in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Houston Police Department for comment.