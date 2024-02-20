Texas Girl Scout troop robbed while selling cookies in front of Walmart: video

​

A Fort Worth, Texas Girl Scout troop was robbed earlier this month while selling cookies in front of a Walmart.

The Fort Worth Police Department is looking for a man between 18-24 years old, who was wearing a gray hoodie and a black beanie at the time of the heist.

Police said at about 2 p.m. on Feb. 11, the suspect walked past a Girl Scout cookie stand located at the entrance of a Walmart on Clifford Street.

As the man walked by, he reached behind the table, grabbed the bag that contained the earnings for the day, and ran to the parking lot.

Surveillance cameras pointing toward the store’s entrance captured the moment, showing patrons passing the green cloth-covered table with cookies on top.

Standing behind the table was one Girl Scout and an adult, and next to them was a shopping cart with boxes of cookies.

The Girl Scout and adult appeared stunned on video and looked in the direction the man fled.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to contact Detective C. Magallon at 817-392-4837 and reference case #240311437.