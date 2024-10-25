Texas Gov. Greg Abbott challenges Kamala Harris to declare Tren de Aragua a terrorist organization

​

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urged Vice President Kamala Harris to declare the violent Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) a foreign terrorist organization.

The Republican governor’s challenge to Harris, who was tapped in March 2021 by President Biden to tackle the “root causes of migration,” came ahead of her rally in Houston Friday evening.

“Vice President Kamala Harris conveniently claims she cares about securing our border, yet her open border policies have allowed over 11 million illegal immigrants and dangerous criminals, like Tren de Aragua, into our country in the last four years, putting the lives of every American at risk,” Abbott wrote in a release.

Abbott pointed to the murder of Jocelyn Nungaray, the 12-year-old girl allegedly killed by illegal immigrants in Texas, saying Americans “deserve better.”

“Jocelyn, her family, and all Americans deserve better.”

— Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

“In fact, today she’s in Houston, the same city where innocent 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was raped and murdered by two Tren de Aragua gang members,” he said. “Jocelyn, her family and all Americans deserve better.

“Vice President Harris must follow Texas’ lead and designate Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization immediately. But that’s just a start,” he said. “The Biden-Harris administration must use the full weight of the federal government to eradicate them once and for all — for Jocelyn and for every American.”

The governor’s challenge came after he launched a comprehensive, statewide operation in September 2024 to aggressively target TdA to disrupt its criminal operations and deny it a foothold in Texas.

TdA was also elevated to a Tier 1 gang by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Additionally, Abbott announced his Public Safety Office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of known or suspected members of TdA gang members who have been or are involved in criminal activity.

Harris’ event will kick off Friday evening in Houston with singer-songwriter Beyoncé, who is originally from Houston, joining her.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.

