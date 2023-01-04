Texas grandfather accused of capital murder in stabbing death of 8-year-old grandson

​

A Texas man is accused of stabbing his grandson to death on New Year’s Day while his grandson was in his custody.

The Richland Hills Police Department says they responded to a 911 call from someone at a home on Labadie Drive in Richland Hills, Texas, around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Responding officers found the body of an 8-year-old boy who had been stabbed to death.

A family member identified the boy as Brenym McDonald, according to authorities.

“Upon arrival, officers made entry to the residence and located what we now know to be a deceased 8-year-old male,” said Richland Hills Officer Sheena McEachran. “There was a weapon, edged blade weapon involved in this incident and that weapon has been recovered.”

The young boy’s great-grandmother, Linda Hubbard, said the boy and his parents were living with the boy’s grandfather, 62-year-old Phillip Hughes.

“They were staying here with the grandfather until they could get him another place to live,” Hubbard said. “They kind of stayed away from him. I can’t say much about that.”

After finding the body, first responders located Hughes, who was walking near the middle school a few blocks away from the home, police said. His arrest was captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera.

Police are still investigating to determine a motive for the stabbing.

“We have lots of questions, just like everyone else has. And throughout the investigation we’ll hopefully be able to answer all the questions and why this tragedy occurred,” McEachran said. “There’s not a lot of words right now to describe a lot of the feelings involved, but we are doing everything we can to investigate this fully and making sure we bring justice for the family.”

Hughes has a previous arrest and was convicted for driving while intoxicated, according to authorities.

Hughes is being held at the joint detention center at the North Richland Hills Police Department where he is being held for capital murder. On Monday, Jan. 2, Hughes appeared in court, where a judge set his bond for $2 million.