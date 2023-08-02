Texas grandmother sentenced to 5 years in jail after kidnapping grandkids from Cicis pizza joint

​

A Texas woman was sentenced to five years in prison after kidnapping her two granddaughters from a Cicis pizza restaurant earlier this year.

Jame Burns pleaded guilty to third-degree felony kidnapping Thursday, according to court records obtained by FOX 4 Dallas.

Burns’ son, Justin, was dining at a Cicis pizza restaurant in McKinney with his two daughters before the kidnapping on Jan. 19. Justin had temporary custody of the girls but was otherwise noncustodial, so a child protective services’ employee was supervising the meal.

Nine-year-old Jessica Burns, and 6-year-old Jennifer Burns, disappeared from the restaurant shortly before 6 p.m., triggering an Amber Alert. Police identified the father as a suspect and soon determined that Jame was involved.

2 CHILDREN, 1 ADULT DROWN IN TEXAS’ SAN JACINTO RIVER

“The CPS worker called the police and when our Officers arrived, the father, Justin Burns was taken into custody, as we do believe he was involved in their disappearance,” McKinney Police Department said in a Facebook post at the time.

Justin Burns was charged with two counts of kidnapping and held in Collin County Jail, though it is unclear if the charges were dropped.

TEXAS DAD SMASHES WINDSHIELD TO RESCUE CRYING BABY FROM CAR IN THE SEARING SUMMER HEAT

Jame Burns was arrested when Jessica and Jennifer were found Jan. 22. Burns had a previous criminal record, but police did not detail what crimes she committed.

“We would like to thank our community and our media partners for helping us get the word out about the Amber Alert,” McKinney Police Department announced shortly after the arrest.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There are no additional details about the incident at this time.