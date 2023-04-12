Texas high school teacher arrested for alleged improper relationship with student, child porn possession

​

A former high school teacher in Texas is behind bars after authorities say he had an inappropriate relationship with a student and also possessed child porn.

Grant Tozer, 26, was arrested Tuesday by the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office after an investigation found that he was allegedly involved in an improper relationship while he was a teacher at Magnolia High School, Fox 26 Houston reported.

Tozer resigned from the district after the complaint was made and was said to have been taken into custody “without incident” on Tuesday.

In addition to a charge related to his improper relationship with the student, Tozer was also charged with two counts of possessing child porn, Click 2 Houston reported.

“The Precinct 5 Constable’s Department will continue to work closely with the Magnolia Independent School District and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to protect our children and keep MISD schools safe,” Constable Chris Jones said in a press statement.

“If you have information regarding these types of crimes please call our office.”

The Magnolia Independent School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Anyone with information on this case, which police say is still being investigated, is being asked to call the precinct at (281) 259-6493 or provide an anonymous tip at Constable5.org.

Almost 350 K-12 educators were arrested on child sex crime charges in 2022, Fox News Digital reported, 75% of those arrests involved crimes against students.