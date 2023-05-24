Texas home construction collapse kills 2, injures several others

​

Two people were killed and several others injured Tuesday when a house collapsed in a Houston suburb.

Conroe city officials in Texas said a home under construction collapsed in the 3000 block of Pampaneria Drive.

The people injured are believed to be part of the construction crew, FOX Houston reported.

Details of their conditions have not been released.

The cause of the collapse has not been determined, but officials said the area was under a tornado warning at the time.

Authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area.