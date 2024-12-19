Texas jail inmate charged with capital murder after allegedly attacking detention officer: ‘Pure evil’

​

A 28-year-old detention officer in Texas is dead after allegedly being attacked by an inmate while he was returning the inmate to his cell.

During a news conference Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff Brad Norman revealed that Officer Isaiah Bias was killed Monday during the alleged attack at the jail.

“It’s with great sadness that we stand here today and acknowledge the loss of one of our own. … Isaiah Bias, 28 years of age, was a dedicated detention officer with over six years of service to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office,” Norman said.

Norman called the alleged attack by 45-year-old suspect Aaron Thompson “pure evil” but did not disclose details about how Bias was killed.

“Most of the time, law enforcement officers and detention officers deal with good folks having a bad day. Occasionally, we deal with bad folks,” Norman said. “I can honestly say that my staff over the last day has dealt with pure evil.”

Norman said Thompson was charged with capital murder, adding he would be recommending the death penalty.

“It was a heinous, horrific, purposeful murder that was senseless and not needed,” Norman said. “The ultimate decision will be made by the district attorney’s office, whether or not they seek the death penalty in this case. If I have anything to say about it, that’s exactly what will happen, but the ultimate decision lies on the DA’s office.”

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KDFW, Thompson punched Bias, knocking him to the ground, and then allegedly began choking and hitting him in the head with his fist, knee and foot.

The affidavit said Thompson then went to a table and sat down, leaving Bias in a “large pool of blood.”

Thompson was booked into jail last month on three counts of assault on a public servant and evading arrest and was in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day, Norman said.

Norman said he met Bias when he was a teenager in the jail’s explorer program.

“He wanted to be in law enforcement. He came in to work for the jail,” Norman said. “You can work in the jail when you are 18. You can’t be a peace officer in Texas until you’re 21,” Norman said.

Norman also described Bias as a “very family-oriented person” and said he had just become an uncle a week before his murder.

“His sister’s baby was a week old, and he was able to see the baby the day it was born,” Norman said. “He loved what he did. The people around him loved him. Law enforcement was a career path he loved.”

The Texas Rangers have taken over the murder investigation. Thompson was arraigned, and his bond was set at $2 million.

