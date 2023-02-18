Texas ‘licensed-to-carry’ bystander shot El Paso mall shooter as he targeted more would-be victims: police

​

Police in El Paso, Texas say that a “licensed-to-carry” bystander shot the alleged gunman who is accused of killing one person and injuring another three.

The suspect, a 16-year-old Hispanic male, is accused of shooting the individuals after a “confrontation ensued” between two groups at Cielo Vista Mall on Wednesday evening at 5:05 p.m.

The El Paso Police Department said the confrontation eventually escalated into a “physical fight,” and the 16-year-old pulled out a handgun, fatally shooting Angeles Zaragoza, 17, and injuring another 17-year-old and 15-year-old.

Police say that Emanuel Duran, 32, who is a licensed-to-carry holder, shot the suspect as he was pointing his gun toward the direction of more bystanders.

“As soon as the shooting ended, the 16-year-old suspect began to run and was pointing the gun towards the direction of bystanders, including 32-year-old Emanuel Duran, a Licensed to Carry Holder. As the suspect ran towards Duran and bystanders, Duran drew his handgun and shot the suspect,” Duran said.

Duran is also considered a victim in the shooting.

An off-duty El Paso Police officer then arrived at the scene and worked with Duran to give aid to the suspect and others who were injured.

Investigators learned there were “at least” two more people who were legally armed, but weren’t involved in the shooting.

The 16-year-old suspect is in stable condition.

