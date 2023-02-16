Texas mall food court shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured; 1 person in custody: police

​

One person was killed and three others were injured during a shooting at an El Paso, Texas, shopping mall Wednesday, and one person was in police custody, authorities said.

The El Paso Police Department said officers responded to the Cielo Vista Mall around 5:10 p.m. over reports of shots fired in a food court area, police spokesperson Robert Gomez told reporters.

Four people were shot, including one who died, he said. One person was in police custody, and another could “be outstanding,” Gomez said.

Details about the person in custody were not disclosed.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting and have not said if the victims were targeted. The scene at the mall was still active, authorities said.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he spoke with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser about the shooting.

“l offered the full support of the State of Texas, including the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Division of Emergency Management to help the city of El Paso respond to this tragic event,” Abbott tweeted.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Democrat whose district includes El Paso, said she was in contact with authorities. She noted the shooting occurred in the same area where a gunman killed 23 people in a Walmart in 2019.

She also criticized Abbott regarding gun violence in Texas in response to his tweet.

“How about gun violence prevention legislation for our community’s security?” she wrote. “You promised you would take action after the August 3rd shooting and you’ve done nothing but loosen gun laws. The legislature is in session. Be a man of your word for once and do something!”

Anyone looking to be reunited with loved ones who were at the mall was asked to go to the Family Reception Center at Burges High School’s main gym.