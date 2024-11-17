Texas man, 66, shot to death while selling cellphone on Facebook Marketplace: police

​

A 66-year-old Texas man was recently shot and killed after trying to sell a cellphone on Facebook Marketplace, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Amaya Medrano, 19, was charged with capital murder, police said. Police announced her arrest in a press release on Nov. 13.

According to FOX 4, Ahmad Alkhalaf was found dead at an Oak Cliff gas station on Nov. 8. Officers found his body next to his pickup truck.

“On November 8, 2024, at approximately 3 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South Marsalis Avenue,” police said in an announcement. “The preliminary investigation determined that one person had been shot.”

“Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital where they died from their injuries,” the statement continued.

According to FOX 4, Alkhalaf was trying to sell an iPhone 15 to a potential buyer he connected with through Facebook Marketplace.

Surveillance footage seemingly shows Alkhalaf and the suspect having a short conversation before the suspect turns around, shoots the 66-year-old man and runs away.

The suspect was later determined to be Medrano based on her prominent face and neck tattoos, according to police, who tracked down the suspect days later after they found the stolen phone listed by the same Facebook account that Alkhalaf had interacted with.

Court records obtained by FOX 4 show that Medrano pleaded guilty to stabbing someone in 2023 and was serving a five-year probation sentence over the incident at the time of her arrest.

Medrano is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail; her bond is set at $1 million.

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 214-671-4095.