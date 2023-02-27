Texas man accused of impersonating a police officer claims he did it to ‘make people drive better’

​

A Texas man was arrested for impersonating a police officer after a concerned citizen called 911 about a suspicious blue pickup truck trying to pull him over with emergency lights.

Deputies from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and arrested Luciano Amador Velazquez, a 42-year-old man from Weatherford, which is about 50 miles west of Dallas.

Velazquez told police that he uses the blue and red emergency lights mounted on his dashboard to “make people drive better.”

The victim in the most recent incident told police that Velazquez was also following him closely.

“He further reported the driver of the truck was flashing emergency lights from inside the truck, while attempting to cut him off of the roadway and block his vehicle from leaving the area,” the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said.

Velazquez was charged with impersonating a public servant and is being held on a $15,000 bond, according to jail records.