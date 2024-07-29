Texas man arrested in 1982 cold case murders of mother, young daughter dies before trial

​

An Abilene, Texas, man who was arrested last year after being linked by DNA to a 1982 cold case has died while out on bond and awaiting trial.

The Abilene Police Department said on Facebook that 66-year-old Billye Brown, the suspect in an ongoing cold case murder investigation into the 1982 deaths of then 30-year-old Susanna Flores Brown and her 8-year-old daughter, Franchesca Antionette Martinez, died on July 27, 2024.

In March 1982, the Abilene Police Department responded to a double homicide in the 1300 block of South Bowie Street.

When they arrived, they found the victims had been murdered.

GILGO BEACH MURDERS: SERIAL KILLER SUSPECT REX HEUERMANN FACES MORE POSSIBLE CHARGES A YEAR AFTER ARREST

Court records obtained by KTAB in Abilene showed that officers found the mother face up on the floor with multiple injuries and a lamp cord wrapped around her neck. She also reportedly had feces smeared on her, which investigators did not believe came from her body.

The daughter was also found lying on the floor, with part of her body under the bed and a phone cord wrapped around her neck.

The investigation led detectives to believe that both victims died from strangulation.

CALIFORNIA MAN WHO WENT BY ALIAS FOR 40 YEARS ARRESTED IN WOMAN’S MURDER

Brown told investigators at the time that he brought chicken home for dinner and ate with the family before leaving for work, court documents showed. When he returned, Brown reportedly said, he found Franchesca and Susanna dead. Documents also suggest Brown did not appear “overly upset” about finding the mother and daughter dead and even made jokes.

A further investigation found Billye and Susanna had marital problems, and family members and friends told investigators he seemed “controlling and abusive.”

The case ultimately went cold and remained so for 41 years.

FBI UNCOVERS NEW LEAD IN MURDER OF NEW MEXICO MUSICIAN ‘TAKEN’ FROM MOTEL, MOM SAYS

Investigators reportedly attempted to speak further with Brown, though he would decline their requests and refused to submit to a DNA test.

In January last year, investigators found DNA in Susanna’s mouth, which investigators believed likely came from Brown. In July 2023, the investigators were able to get a warrant for a swab of Brown’s DNA, and as they retrieved the sample, he reportedly said, “I think I just signed my death warrant.”

He was later arrested on two charges of murder in October 2023 and released on $200,000 bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“While it is always tragic when a life is lost, we believe it is important to acknowledge the efforts of our dedicated officers and investigators who worked tirelessly to bring charges against Mr. Brown,” the Abilene Police Department said. “Their commitment to justice reflects the values and mission of the Abilene Police Department, especially through difficult times. Our focus remains on seeking justice for the victims and providing closure for their families. We will continue to support all affected by this case and strive to ensure that our community remains a safe and just place for all.”