Texas man calls 911 after injuring himself during alleged car dealership break-in

An attempted burglary was thwarted at a Texas car dealership after a man called 911 to report he had been injured during the break-in, police said.

The Tyler Police Department arrested Jeremiah Megallon after receiving a call from him that he had injured himself while trying to break into the Patterson Dodge dealership.

Police say the call came in around 3:45 a.m. Thursday from Megallon, who claimed he had just broken into the dealership and needed help.

“He said he had broken into the Patterson Dodge dealership in an attempt to steal a car but was unable to get out of the building,” Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh told Fox News Digital. “He had cuts from breaking a window at the dealership and crawling through it.”

Erbaugh said Megallon said he was trying to steal a car by throwing a rock through a window to gain entry into the building and cut himself.

“Unfortunately for him, there were several unlocked doors he could have used to get out,” Erbaugh added. “After 26 years here, truth is stranger than fiction.”

An official from the dealership told KLTV the only damage to the business was a window Megallon shattered when he threw the rock through it to get inside.

A member of the staff told the outlet the only thing he managed to steal was candy from the desk of a salesperson.

Megallon was taken to a hospital and later transported to the Smith County Jail, where he was arrested for burglary of a building, Erbaugh said.

Erbaugh said this was not the first time in his career he had dealt with a suspect turning himself into the police.

“Several years ago, I was a crimes against persons detective, and one of the cases we took was a 75-year-old retired dentist who called to tell us he had shot and killed his wife,” Erbaugh recalled.

Erbaugh was talking about Dr. Bobby Nichols, who admitted to shooting his wife, Rosalind Nichols, after an argument when he returned home from a night of drinking in 2012.

“He said, ‘I’m a retired dentist, and she wouldn’t stop nagging [me],'” Erbaugh recalled. “He said, ‘I went out to get a beer at Willowbrook Country Club,’ which is one of our local country clubs, and she didn’t like that.”

Erbaugh recalled Nichols said, “‘I had another one when I got home, and she wouldn’t stop, so I got my pistol and I shot her.'”

Erbaugh said Nichols was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his wife’s murder.

