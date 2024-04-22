Texas man charged with murder after woman’s body found in closet

​

A Texas man was charged with murder after a woman he was in a relationship was found dead, wrapped in bedding and stuffed in his closet, according to court documents.

FOX 4 in Dallas reported that 34-year-old Omar Lucio was arrested on April 15 and charged in the murder of 27-year-old Corinna Johnson.

Leading up to the arrest, the Garland Police Department advised the Dallas Police Department that it received a 911 call from a woman who said another woman had been beaten to death and was inside an apartment on W. Wheatland Road.

When officers arrived at the apartment, Lucio was inside and refused to exit, though after about an hour, he complied and was placed under arrest.

The responding officers then entered the apartment and followed a trail of blood that reportedly went from the front door to the bathroom, then into a bedroom closet, according to court documents obtained by the station.

Inside the closet, police found Johnson’s body wrapped in Lucio’s bedding.

A further investigation led police to Lucio’s vehicle in the parking lot, where bloody clothes were located inside.

The woman who reported the body told investigators she went to Lucio’s apartment after he called her asking for her help.

Lucio reportedly told the woman he and Johnson were drinking when they got kicked out of a bar because of Johnson, the court affidavit notes. Lucio then allegedly said he “knocked some sense” into Johnson, making her unresponsive.

The caller told investigators she witnessed Johnson’s body on the floor of the bathroom with a bruised and bloody face. She also told police the woman appeared to be dead. It was not until the next day that the woman called and reported the body to the police.

Investigators spoke with Lucio, and he allegedly admitted that he “snapped” and beat Johnson with his bare hands while they were inside the car.

Detectives noted in the affidavit that Lucio’s hands appeared injured, and he had blood under his fingernails and on his left shoe.

Police also noted that Lucio did not tell investigators how Johnson ended up in the closet, wrapped in his bedding.

FOX 4 said Johnson’s family had been urging the mother of a 7-year-old to leave Lucio.

Erica Hernandez, Johnson’s sister, told the station her sister was the “most bubbly person ever,” while the victim’s aunt, Kathy Gareau, said Johnson “always had a smile on her face.”

“She didn’t deserve what she got,” Gareau said. “Not at all.”

Johnson and Lucio were together for six years, according to Johnson’s family, and they said they would grow concerned whenever she came home with black eyes or bruises.

Lucio remains in custody at the Dallas County Jail on charges of murder as well as street racing and being involved in a collision causing bodily injury.