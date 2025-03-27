Texas man flees scene after crashing car at 100 mph, leaving his critically injured family behind: police

​

Houston Police are searching for a man who crashed his car into a ditch at 100-mph and fled the scene, leaving behind his injured family.

The father was driving with his wife and four children when their SUV crashed into a pickup truck, according to reports from local outlets.

HPD says the surveillance footage shows the man’s Ford Expedition speeding on Yale Street when what appears to be a Chevy Avalanche truck turns in front of the Expedition, cutting off the car. The crash caused the Expedition to flip, with the family inside, into the ditch.

Investigators believe the SUV was traveling about 100 miles per hour when the accident happened.

An 8-year-old child was thrown from the vehicle, FOX 26 reported. Police say the other children looked like toddlers.

Although the occupants of the pickup were not hurt, the SUV driver’s family have been hospitalized with two in serious condition and three in critical condition.

HPD says the driver of the Expedition ran following the accident and had another car pick him up.

“I have no idea what’s going through his mind at the time. I don’t know if there was some other reason that he felt he needed to flee,” Capt. Ryan Watson said, told KTRK reported. “The investigators here are following down leads and they are going to track that down and see if they can talk to him and get some answers, find out what’s going on.”

Authorities said they are still looking for the driver of the Expedition.