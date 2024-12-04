Texas man identified by FBI as subject of child sexual abuse videos using social media and tattoos

​

A Texas man has been identified and charged with allegedly producing child pornography, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Christopher Lynn Driskill, 48, originally listed on the FBI’s most wanted list as John Doe 49, was believed to have produced child pornography from 2017 to 2024, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

FBI agents were able to identify Driskill on November 18th and charged him with production of child pornography and arrested him on November 26th.

Court documents show that in July 2024, child sexual abuse material posted on the dark web was referred to the FBI’s Victim Identification Program. The videos displayed a male sexually assaulting a prepubescent male and several tattoos can be seen, including the word “DABBY” on his chest,” the number “197x” on his left bicep, the words “CAST NO STONES” on his left forearm, and a Texas flag in the shape of a head on his right forearm.

In September 2024, a former dating partner had also come forward to report to the Coleman Police Department that Driskill had drunkenly confessed to molesting a child and recording it. Those officers were able to meet with the child, who did not make an outcry.

They interviewed Driskill on camera, who denied the allegations, claiming his former partner was upset over a bad breakup. Because officials had no other evidence, the case was closed.

In the recorded interview, police officials noted that the tattoos “CAST NO STONES” on his left forearm, a 1975 tattoo on his left bicep, and part of a Texas flag in the shape of a head on his right forearm were visible.

Still images from the interview were then uploaded to a database by the FBI.

The FBI were able to match tattoos via social media with those seen in the assault video. They also said that the profile picture appeared similar to the images of the subject in the child sexual abuse material.

Utilizing that information, they traced the account back to Driskill who was living in Coleman, Texas with his parents.

In November, Coleman Police Department were also made aware of the FBI investigation into a possible molestation and compared the footage of their interview allegedly matching the face and tattoos.

If convicted, Driskill faces up to 30 years in federal prison.