Texas man shot, killed after 3 men tried to steal his truck, break into his home: police

A Houston man was shot and killed Sunday morning after three men tried to steal his truck before entering his home, according to police.

FOX 26 in Houston reported that Detective David Hicks of the Houston Police Department’s homicide division said the victim, only identified as a 36-year-old-man, watched via his home security cameras as three masked men tried to steal his pickup truck.

The surveillance cameras were located outside the house near the truck, police said.

After the three men failed to take the truck, they broke into the home and turned off the lights, investigators said.

Once the men were inside, they shot the man multiple times as his wife and children were inside the home with him.

Officers responded to the shooting on Castle Creek Drive where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside his home.

Hicks told the station the family did not see the man get shot.

The man’s wife told detectives she and her husband saw the three men try to break inside the truck.

She told investigators they found the man dead after hearing gunshots.

The victim’s stepdaughter told investigators she was not inside the home when the shooting happened, also saying she was not sure why the family was targeted.