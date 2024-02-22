Texas man stabbed at LA Fitness in dispute over leg press, police say: ‘Who else wants some?’

​

A 69-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly lost his patience while waiting for a workout machine and stabbed someone at an LA Fitness gym in Texas.

According to the arrest affidavit, obtained by FOX 7, John David Makinson allegedly stabbed another gymgoer in the buttocks at the LA Fitness in Austin, Texas, on Friday.

Police said Makinson and the victim allegedly had a dispute over a leg press machine.

The victim told police he approached Makinson when he was using the leg press, and that Makinson told him he should use another machine.

According to the victim, Makinson next made contact with the victim when he was leaving the men’s locker room.

The victim said that the 69-year-old began yelling obscenities at him as he exited the locker room.

“Where are you going,” Makinson allegedly yelled. “Talk to me, you c—.”

Next thing he knew, the victim said he felt blood coming down his leg.

Makinson stabbed him in his left buttocks with a folding knife that had a 6-inch blade, police said.

After the attack, Makinson allegedly chased the victim around the bathroom and attempted to stab him two or three more times.

According to the affidavit, the victim managed to exit the bathroom and run to the manager’s desk at the front of the building.

Gymgoers at the LA Fitness gathered around the victim and Makinson continued ranting and raving.

“Who else wants some?” he allegedly repeatedly yelled.

A good Samaritan was able to calm Makinson down and get him away from the victim.

Makinson was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He told officers, “I just got out of prison for this.” His criminal record showed that he was arrested in 2021 for aggravated assault.

Makinson is being held in the Travis County Jail on $50,000 bond.

The victim required a blood transfusion due to the severity of the stab wound, which penetrated the subcutaneous tissue, which is nearly to the muscle tissue.