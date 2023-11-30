Texas man who claimed to be victim of hate crime charged with arson

​

A Texas man faces charges after initially claiming he was a victim of a hate crime when his rental house burned to the ground.

According to authorities, 50-year-old Mario Roberson of Huntsville was charged with arson after the bodies of two people were found inside what was left of the home destroyed in June.

FOX 26 Houston spoke with the attorney of Mario Roberson, who had originally claimed the fire was arson and a hate crime.

Roberson said he was being targeted and that racist graffiti was sprayed on the house before the fire.

IOWA FIREFIGHTER CHARGED WITH SEVERAL COUNTS OF ARSON AFTER SETTING, RESPONDING, EXTINGUISHING FLAMES: POLICE

Roberson also claimed he was nearly shot in the same neighborhood two weeks after the graffiti was painted on the property, according to reports.

WOMAN CHARGED IN ARSON DEATH OF POPULAR MICHIGAN MEAT VENDOR

On Monday, a grand jury issued a “true bill” for Roberson, which would allow him to be charged with first-degree felony arson. The indictment comes after a months-long investigation by the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to records.

WOMAN SET HOUSE ABLAZE WITH MAN INSIDE, NOW FACES ARSON, ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES: AUTHORITIES

Roberson faces anywhere from five to 99 years behind bars.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.