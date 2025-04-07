Texas man who vowed to shoot, kill ICE agents, said Noem should be in ‘gulag,’ charged in federal court: DOJ

​

A Texas man who threatened to “open fire” on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents if they came to his neighborhood was charged Monday in federal court.

Robert Wilson King, a U.S. citizen, was arrested in McKinney, Texas, after he made disturbing threats online on March 29, Homeland Security Investigations said last week. On Monday, King appeared in federal court where he was charged with transmitting interstate threats.

A judge ordered him held pending a Wednesday detention hearing.

King, 35, posted a series of threats on Facebook targeting ICE agents and making disparaging remarks about Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, authorities said.

In the first, King shared a PBS NewsHour article and wrote: “I truly hope, and I mean this with all my heart, that Kristi Noem meets a horrible and agonizing demise I hope she is tried in a war criminal court with the rest of the Nazis when this is all over and I hope she is ripped apart in a gulag. Nothing less for a Nazi scum. This is America now a Nazi fascist state. Disgusting.”

He then wrote a second post where he threatened to target immigration agents.

“If I see ICE agents in my neighborhood, I am opening fire. It’s time to stop being p****** and put the second amendment to work,” King said. “ICE are not real cops, they are a secret police force with no real legal authority. Kill them.”

King later doubled down on his threat.

“Just wanna double down on what I said the other day: if ICE comes to your neighborhood, f****** shoot them and kill them. No mercy for the Gestapo,” he wrote, federal prosecutors said.

Noem previously issued a stern warning after a similar threat was made by someone on TikTok.

“If you threaten or attempt to harm a law enforcement officer we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” she wrote in a March 30 post on X.