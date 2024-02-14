Texas middle school students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies

​

Several students at a Texas middle school were taken to the hospital on Tuesday after eating gummies laced with THC.

FOX 26 in Houston reported that seven students at the Keefer Crossing Middle School on Gene Campbell Boulevard went to the nurse’s office after reportedly eating gummies that contained Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.

School officials reported the incident and several ambulances responded to transport the seven students to Texas Children’s Woodlands and Kingwood Hospital. The students are now in stable condition.

Keefer Crossing Middle School is part of the New Caney Independent School District and is located nearly 30 miles from the center of Houston.

School district officials did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital about the hospitalization of the students.

In a statement obtained by the station, district officials confirmed the seven students were transported on Tuesday afternoon after ingesting gummies that have since tested positive for THC.

The gummies, the statement read, were brought to school by a student and all parents and guardians of the students involved were notified.

“Student safety is the top priority for New Caney ISD,” district officials said. “The district cannot comment further as this is an active New Caney ISD police investigation.”