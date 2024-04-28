Texas mom who fatally shot teenager breaking in through daughter’s window won’t be charged

​

A Texas mom who fatally shot a 14-year-old boy who was breaking into her 8-year-old daughter’s window last December found out this week she won’t be charged.

“I feel great that they were able to see it through my eyes,” Aleah Wallace told FOX 4.

She said she had worried her case would be “drug out, or I would be away from my kids or, you know, things like that.”

A grand jury in Tarrant County this week chose to no-bill Wallace, meaning they didn’t find enough evidence to charge her with a crime over the shooting.

Wallace said she and her kids are still in therapy over the incident.

“They go to counseling once a week, so it’s still a little tough for them, but other than that, they’re okay,” she said of her four daughters.

But she said she still feels for the family of Devin Baker, 14, who lost their son when he climbed in her window.

“I want to offer my condolences to his family,” she told FOX 4.

Wallace previously defended her actions to FOX 4, while facing eviction for allegedly violating the apartment’s rules that guns aren’t allowed in government-subsidized housing.

“It’s just me and my four daughters that stay there,” she told the news station in January. “I just was protecting my daughters. I’m devastated that he was 14. I hate that. I literally do. And I’m so sorry. But at that point, I had to think about my babies. I didn’t know he was 14 when he was on the other side of that window. All I knew was that somebody could come in and hurt me or my kids. That’s it.”

Baker’s mother previously said he had snuck out of her home in the middle of the night without her knowledge before the shooting.

Wallace had been the victim of repeated attempted burglaries in the weeks leading up to the shooting, and she called 911 each time, police confirmed last year.

Her eviction threat was dropped after a lawyer took up her case pro bono, and she has also been supported by Republican state Rep. Carrie Isaac.

“I want to say thank you so much, we are eternally grateful,” Wallace said of the support she received.

Wallace said she and her daughters have since moved from the apartment.