Texas mother tortured, cut children with knives, attempted to put 3-year-old in oven: police

A Texas mother has been arrested after being accused of torturing her children, including attempting to put her 3-year-old daughter into a hot oven.

According to an arrest affidavit acquired by FOX 4, Lul Top, 36, was arrested after her five children were removed from her custody on January 8 in the family’s rented home in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas.

The woman’s children, who were 3, 6, 9, 10-years-old, allegedly told Child Protection Services that Top regularly “tortured” them to find her alcohol.

Authorities said that the children had scars “resembling knife cuts” and that two of the children said their mother used a knife to cut them.

The 10-year-old child also shared that his mother tried to put his 3-year-old sibling into a hot oven and had to physically fight her off to take the child upstairs to hide her.

A 4-year-old child said they also saw the incident, according to the affidavit.

One boy told detectives his mother once held a knife to his tongue.

The boy also shared that his mother made him drink alcohol, but he spit it out, according to the affidavit.

The children told investigators that Top threatened to kill everyone with a cleaver and that the children would hide knives so that their mother would not be able to threaten them, according to the affidavit.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, Top was forcefully removed from her home.

Neighbors took video of a SWAT standoff and her eventual arrest at her home.

“Come out with your hands up,” a police is heard saying into a loud speaker in footage of Top’s arrest.

Top hid in the attic of the house for an hour and finally came out, the affidavit said.

Neighbor William Whitney told FOX 4 that there was “always weird stuff” going on at Top’s house.

“Always weird stuff over there. The police were always there,” he said. “Seeing the kids playing out in the back by themselves, no supervision. And to know that was actually happening, it’s sad. It’s really sad.”

Neighbors say the family started renting that home about a year ago.

Allen police say knives inside the home were taken into evidence when Top was arrested.

Top is charged with six counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She is currently in the Collin County Jail where she is being held on a $600,000 bond.