Texas nursing student found dead in his car after crash had gunshot wound to head

A nursing student in Selma, Texas, was found dead in his car with a gunshot wound to his head after crashing it April 15.

Twenty-two-year-old Joseph Banales, a nursing and ROTC student at the University of the Incarnate Wold in San Antonio, was involved in a single-vehicle crash and died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office told the San Antonio Express-News.

The medical examiner’s office determined his death to be a homicide, the San Antonio Express-News said.

Selma police were sent to investigate a single-vehicle crash around 11:45 p.m. on Interstate 35 North and found Banales in the driver’s seat unresponsive.

Police pronounced Banales dead with injuries to the back of his head. Witnesses told police the car Banales was driving at the time was “swerving and almost striking another vehicle.”

His car struck the inside median and stopped, police said.

Banales was on his way home after dropping his girlfriend off after attending a military ball, KSAT-TV reported.

An investigation is ongpoing.