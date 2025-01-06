Texas pizzeria tips hat to highest bidder after petty theft uncovers another crime

​

A Texas pizzeria’s unfortunate petty theft incident inadvertently uncovered another victim with its good-humored viral social media post.

Stone Oven Pizza in Wichita Falls took to Facebook when its tip jar money was stolen and offered up an auction to replace employees’ missing dollars.

The teenagers accused in the act left behind a cowboy hat, so the restaurant owners decided it would only be fitting to use the misplaced hat and recoup the proceeds.

$5M WORTH OF CARS STOLEN FROM MAJOR US AIRPORT BY ORGANIZED THEFT RING, REPORT SAYS

“Last night, our crew ran into an incident where some teenagers stole the tips out of the tip jar… However, luckily enough, they left this hat… We’re not a big fan of hats around here, however, we know the beautiful community of Wichita Falls is, and we would like to open up an auction… The highest bidder by Tuesday afternoon will win the prize of this authentic cowboy jicama-giga!” the post said.

The business said all proceeds from the auction would be split evenly between the three employees who lost their tips.

What the pizzeria didn’t expect was that the good-natured attempt would lead to the discovery of the hat’s true owner, which was not one of the teenagers.

An update to the original post showed that the same teens had broken into a man’s truck and stolen the hat from him.

PREGNANT WOMAN STABBED 14 TIMES IN FRONT OF YOUNG DAUGHTER OVER BAD PIZZA DELIVERY TIP: DEPUTIES

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“While the owners of Stone Oven were prepared to meet this man in mutual combat to defend the wages of our team… It was the team members themselves that decided this man’s head was indeed looking cold… we will be returning the property to its’ rightful owner… do not worry the employees have been given $50 bonuses for altruism and compassion,” the update said, in part.

The restaurant then went on to boast that they were proud of their town and the support they received following the theft.