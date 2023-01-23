Texas plane crash: Small aircraft catches fire after crashing on highway northwest of Houston

​

A small airplane crashed on a highway northwest of Houston and caught fire on Sunday morning, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials.

No injuries were immediately reported and it’s unclear how many passengers were on the plane.

The plane crashed around 11:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of SH-99 in northwest Harris County.

Video obtained by Fox 26 Houston appears to show smoke billowing out of the cockpit and one of the wings on fire.

The plane is a five-seater, single-engine aircraft manufactured in 1960, according to flight tracker FlightAware.