Texas plane crashes into car after overshooting runway

A driver has been injured in Texas after their car was struck by a small plane that overshot an airport’s runway while landing.

Video captured of the incident over the weekend in McKinney, outside of Dallas, shows the plane crashing through a fence at the Aero Country Airport before colliding with a silver sedan that was traveling on a road adjacent to its path.

“I saw the airplane coming down the runway quickly I knew that he wasn’t gonna have time to stop. It was clearly going too fast, the tires were smoking… So I quickly pulled out my phone because I could tell something was about to happen,” Jack Schneider, a witness who recorded the footage, told WFAA.

Witnesses who spoke to the pilot following the crash said he told them it was his first time landing at the airport and that his plane’s reverse thrust – which is used to slow the plane after touching down on the tarmac — was not working, according to the station.

“It was completely surreal. I wasn’t expecting it,” Schneider added.

Following the afternoon crash, medics evaluated both people in the plane and took the car’s driver to the hospital with minor injuries, according to a statement from the McKinney Fire Department.

An image released by the department shows the sedan suffered heavy damage to its front.

The flight originated in Midland, a Texas city 330 miles west of Dallas, and had been attempting an emergency landing at the Aero Country Airport, the fire department said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

The incident happened after a small plane crashed into a vacant home in Georgetown, Texas, in late July.

Photos released following that accident showed the wreckage of the plane entangled in the roof of the property.

