Texas police officer killed in chase, now $10,000 reward for info

​

A Grand Prairie, Texas police officer was killed Monday evening while attempting to pull over a vehicle with a fake paper license plate.

Officer Brandon Tsai, 32, located the vehicle around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, near the intersection of SW 3rd and Pioneer Parkway, GPPD said in a statement.

While pursuing the vehicle, Tsai lost control of his squad car, causing it to strike a light pole.

Grand Prairie Fire Department Medics transported Tsai to Methodist Dallas Medical Center where succumbed to his injuries, GPPD said.

Officer Tsai had been with the Grand Prairie Police Department since January 2022. Before that, he served with the Los Angeles Police Department in California for five years.

COP SHOOTS 2 WOMEN BEFORE TURNING GUN ON SELF AS NEW YORK AG TAKES OVER MURDER-SUICIDE PROBE: POLICE

“He was a loving friend, a trusted colleague and an outstanding officer whose passion was providing service to the public,” GPPD said. “The crash is under investigation, and there is no additional information currently available.”

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Grand Prairie Police Chief revealed a photo of the vehicle Tsai was pursuing: a silver 2012-2016 Chevy Malibu.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.