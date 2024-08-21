Texas police say thieves swiping copper off power lines ‘right before your eyes:’ ‘They’ll go to any length’

​

Police in Garland, Texas, say they’ve seen a spike in copper thefts, some of which are being committed in broad daylight.

“There’s been an increase in copper thefts and the criminals committing these crimes are doing it right before your eyes,” said Lt. Pedro Barineau in an X video posted Tuesday.

Barineau said the criminals will go to “any length” using pole saws, handsaws or even climbing utility poles.

“These criminals might look official with a reflective vest and hard hats, but don’t be fooled. They’re not official,” Barineau said.

These copper thieves, Barineau said, use unmarked vehicles that are actually just regular cars, vans or trucks.

These thefts have been happening at all hours of the day or night and some have even happened in plain sight, Barineau said.

“So, we’re urging you to report suspicious activity. If you see something, say something,” Barineau said.