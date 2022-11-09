Texas police say two dead in shooting at Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office

​

A man and his wife died in a murder-suicide at the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office in Texas, officials said Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies and police officers responded to the site around 4:30 p.m. to reports of an active shooter on the second floor of the building, Fox Dallas reported.

“We responded to an active shooter situation here,” Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown told reporters. “We got here, and two subjects were deceased. We are not looking for any suspects at this time.”

TEXAS POLICE SEEK WOMAN ACCUSED OF STEALING $20,000 IN JEWELRY FROM DALLAS STORE

One male and a female were found dead. Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price said the deaths were part of a murder-suicide involving a husband and wife. The man shot and killed his wife, who is an employee at the medical examiner’s office, before fatally shooting himself, he said.

Both were found with gunshot wounds. Their names have not been released.

Price said the suspect possibly got into the building through an employee entrance.

“This is a secure facility. I have all access. I can’t get past the front. I don’t want to make too much (about how) he got in. He could have stood in the parking lot and had the same objective,” he said, according to the news outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You can have the best security in the world, and you can’t stop people who are determined, whatever evil they are going to carry out,” he added. “He could’ve sat in the parking lot and done the same thing. He knew where she worked.”