Texas preschool teacher allegedly brought THC gummies to class that sickened four kids

​

A Texas preschool teacher is facing criminal charges after four students were exposed to THC gummies.

Anisah Burks admitted to bringing a Ziploc bag filled with the candy to the Primrose School in Prosper, a suburb located 40 miles north of Dallas, Fox Dallas reported.

GEORGIA MEN CAUGHT IN TESLA WITH STOLEN PACKAGES, DRUGS

Children got into the bag and four students, who are all younger than 2 years of age, were taken to a hospital. They have all been released.

Doctors determined the cause of their illness was from THC, a substance found in marijuana, the news outlet reported. Burks had left the school before first responders arrived.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, she left behind a jacket with a gummy candy inside, according to police. She has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and four counts of injury to a child and has been fired from the school.