Texas sheriff warns ‘street racing kills’ after driver dies in crash on I-10

A Texas sheriff is warning of the dangers of street racing after a driver suspected of racing with sports cars was killed in a crash on I-10 Saturday afternoon.

Deputies received 911 calls around 2:30 p.m. regarding multiple vehicles racing on Interstate 10 eastbound, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said.

About 15 minutes later, deputies discovered one of the vehicles crashed on the side of I-10 near Winnie.

Multiple sports cars were spotted leaving the area as deputies arrived.

Deputies approached the wrecked car and found the driver dead.

The driver’s identity was not immediately released.

“This is a reminder that street racing kills,” the sheriff’s office posted along with photos of the crash scene.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the group of vehicles to contact the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2500.