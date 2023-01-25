Texas storm leads to tornado emergency being issued near Houston

​

A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that caused damage east of Houston.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency for that area, warning that a “large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado” was on the ground Tuesday afternoon and was headed toward Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. The warning expired as the system moved to the east.

GEORGIA STORM SPAWNS TORNADO THAT DAMAGED HOMES, TREES

There were downed power lines and damage to homes and businesses in Baytown, but no reports of serious injuries, said Baytown spokesperson Jason Calder.

Footage from Houston TV station KTRK showed damage to buildings and power lines in Pasadena, a city southeast of Houston. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

NEW ENGLAND HIT BY LATEST WINTER STORM

The website PowerOutage.us, which collects live power outage data from utilities across the United States, reported about 123,000 Texas customers were without power Tuesday afternoon, mostly in the Houston area and surrounding counties.

It was the start of what’s expected to be a stormy day along the Gulf Coast. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said areas along the coast from Houston to the Florida Panhandle could see tornadoes, strong winds and hail on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The storm system was also bringing snow and ice to much of the central U.S.