Texas suspect charged with murder after allegedly using Uber to deliver fatal fentanyl pills: police

Texas authorities arrested an alleged drug dealer, who was later charged with murder after he “used an unsuspecting Uber delivery driver” to deliver fentanyl.

Garland resident Kennedy Kirby, 30, was initially charged with the manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, according to the Wylie Police Department. On Thursday, he was formally charged with murder.

In a Facebook post, authorities explained that the charges stemmed from the death of Jacob Bowers, who died of an overdose on Jan. 11. Bowers’ toxicology report led authorities to charge Kirby with homicide.

“Through investigative techniques, detectives were able to determine that Kirby used an unsuspecting Uber delivery driver to deliver a package containing fentanyl to Bowers,” Wylie police said in a statement.

When authorities arrested Kirby at an apartment on Feb. 6, they uncovered thousands of pills containing fentanyl.

Police said they found “22.3 grams of ‘raw fentanyl’, 1,436 M30 Fentanyl pills [and] 1,054.50 V/2090 Xanax Fentanyl pills.”

During the raid, police also discovered “multiple items of drug paraphernalia consistent with packaging and delivering of illegal narcotics, electronics, handgun, and cash,” according to the press release.

“Fentanyl is a growing problem in our country,” police chief Anthony Henderson said in a statement. “The Wylie Police Department will thoroughly investigate all cases of overdose and hold those persons responsible for placing fentanyl in our community.”

Kirby was transported to the Collin County Detention Facility after his arrest, where he remains.