Texas suspect in Audrii Cunningham disappearance charged with capital murder

The Texas career criminal arrested in connection with the disappearance of Audrii Cunningham has been charged with capital murder after the 11-year-old girl was found dead Tuesday.

Polk County Jail records show Don Steven McDougal, 42, has officially been charged with murder of a person between the ages of 10 and 15, nearly a week after Audrii missed her school bus on Feb. 15.

Officials located the 11-year-old’s body in the Trinity River near the US Highway 59 bridge in Livingston, Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons confirmed during a Tuesday press conference.

“We will continue to process the evidence that has been gathered to ensure that there is justice for Audrii,” Lyons said.

McDougal, a family friend who lived in a trailer behind Audrii’s residence in Livingston, was initially apprehended on Feb. 16 on an unrelated charge of aggravated assault.

He has been accused of dozens of crimes dating back to the early 2000s and was convicted on two child enticement charges in 2008.

“He was probably taking her to…the bus stop, and we do feel that he was the last person to see Audrii,” Lyons said of McDougal during a Monday press conference, adding that there were “some occasions” when McDougal would take Audrii to the bus stop or even to school if she missed the bus.

Audrii’s mother, Cassie Matthews, told FOX 26 Houston that she believed McDougal would babysit the 11-year-old girl while he was staying at her father’s home.