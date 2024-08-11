Texas suspect’s alleged violent rampage, including stabbing and crashing into people, caught on video

​

Scenes of a chaotic and violent incident that escalated quickly Tuesday during Dallas morning rush hour traffic have been caught on camera.

According to reports, a Plano man, Angel Zamora Moreno, 26, allegedly triggered a violent rampage on the LBJ Freeway, sideswiping several cars, stabbing a man, hijacking multiple vehicles and running over motorists.

“I’ve had crazy moments in my life. Obviously, nothing like this,” witness Johnathan McCain told local FOX 4. “This is gonna be something we all remember for the rest of our lives.”

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4, the series of events began when Moreno allegedly struck three cars and an 18-wheeler in an incident that disabled his car.

When the motorists stopped to check on the damage, Moreno allegedly began attacking people with an 8-inch fix-blade knife that he pulled out of his trunk.

“He got out of the car, went to his back trunk, opened his back trunk, opened a red toolbox, and that’s when he had a knife,” said McCain, whose car was sideswiped in the incident.

Moreno allegedly was seen jumping on one driver’s windshield, causing $500 in damage.

Another driver tried to intervene by arming himself with a metal pipe. However, he was later stabbed in the side of his stomach and ear, police said, according to FOX 4.

A nearby motorist was able to pick up the stabbed victim in an effort to take him to the hospital, but was chased by Moreno, who allegedly hijacked a nearby TxDOT truck.

Moreno then allegedly used the same truck to run over the TxDOT worker, who sustained injuries to his leg, knee and wrist, authorities said.

“And once he was into the TxDOT truck, that’s when he came through and hit this side and then veered off. And that’s when he struck the TxDOT worker himself,” McCain told FOX 4.

When a medical professional nearby left her vehicle to tend to the injured TxDOT worker, Moreno allegedly jumped into the unattended car.

He then allegedly ran over the medical professional with her own car and dragged her across two lanes of traffic.

Another witness later ran to Moreno and tried to reach inside the car to turn off the vehicle he was driving, authorities said.

McCain said Moreno tried to escape, but several people were able to pin the 26-year-old down until police arrived.

Moreno was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle and one count of criminal mischief. He was later transferred to the Dallas County Jail.

Fox News Digital reached out to Dallas police for more information, but they did not immediately respond.

Public records do not show that Moreno has any criminal history.