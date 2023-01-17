Texas teens charged in killings of a father and son

​

Two teenagers in Texas have been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of a father and son.

Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were arrested Monday in connection with the murders of for the murders of Preston Wessling and Evan Wessling, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Other law enforcement agencies assisted in their capture, including the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Both are charged with capital murder.

Preston Wessling, 38, and 14-year-old Evan Wessling were found dead Saturday morning after the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) received a 911 call about multiple gunshot victims at a home on Airport Road in Tow, Texas, 90 miles northwest of Austin, Fox Austin reported.

Responding deputies found both victims with gunshot wounds on the driveway, the report said.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the killings or the relationship between the suspects and the victims. The teen suspects are being held in the Guadalupe County Jail.

Evan Wessling was a freshman at Burnet High School, school district officials said on Facebook.

“Evan and his family have been members of the BCISD school community for several years, and many students and staff members may deal with feelings of shock and loss,” the district said.