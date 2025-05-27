Texas video shows high-speed chase that nabbed escaped Louisiana inmates; another alleged accomplice arrested

​

Texas authorities released video showing the pursuit and arrest of two New Orleans jail inmates who escaped on May 16.

Both Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald were arrested on Monday following a high-speed chase that ended in Walker County, Texas, according to the Louisiana State Police. Donald and Tate were arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety in an operation that included several law enforcement agencies.

Video released by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows the suspects’ vehicle going in the wrong direction before eventually being stopped by law enforcement officials.

Body-camera video shows one of the men being pulled out of the SUV’s passenger window by Texas authorities, when he was then re-arrested. The other inmate was pulled out of the car through the passenger door.

“Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald were arrested on May 26th after leading law enforcement officers from several agencies on a high-speed chase through the Huntsville area,” the Huntsville, Texas Police Department wrote on Facebook. “The pursuit ended near US 190 and Geneva, where both subjects were taken into custody.”

Tate and Donald escaped the Orleans Justice Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on May 16 along with eight other inmates at the facility.

Donald was initially charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice. Tate was charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, motor vehicle theft and multiple drug counts.

Lenton Vanburen, who also escaped from the Orleans Justice Center, was also arrested on Monday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

According to WDSU, Daishanae Massey was arrested on Tuesday and booked on a charge of accessory after the fact. Fourteen people have been arrested for allegedly helping the inmates who escaped. Massey is accused of helping Antoine Massey, according to officials.

Two men who escaped the facility are still at large:

Antoine Massey, 32, faces charges of domestic abuse involving strangulation, theft of a motor vehicle and a parole violation.

Derrick Groves, 27, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and battery of a correctional facility employee.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and Landon Mion contributed to this report.