Thanksgiving morning Texas shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded: ‘Happens all too frequently,’ police chief says

Two people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in San Antonio on Thanksgiving morning, police said.

Shots rang out around 8 a.m. in the city’s east side at a home off Potomac Street near St. James Street, KABB-TV reported.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said four people were found shot.

“All the individuals involved in this incident knew each other, including the shooter,” he told reporters at the scene.

The suspected shooter, a man in his 20s, was leaving the house when he allegedly opened fire. He was taken into police custody.

“I can’t remember the number of times I’ve called out on Thanksgiving for something like this, but it seems to happen all too frequently,” the chief said.

Details about what led to the shooting were not disclosed.

Fox News Digital has reached out to law enforcement officials.