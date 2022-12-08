Thousands of Texas drivers overcharged on toll roads

​

Thousands of Texas drivers were hit with high toll bills after they used transponders to pay their tolls and were charged late fees, despite paying their bills on time.

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority is taking responsibility for a glitch that caused about 1,200 TxTag and CTRMA customers to be charged late fees.

CTRMA manages toll roads like 183A, 290, 71 and the Mopac express lanes throughout Texas.

“Our vendor alerted us on November 9, 2022, to an issue that delayed the posting of certain payments,” CTRMA said in a statement on Wednesday. “This issue impacted a very small subset of the payments processed between October 21 and November 14, 2022.”

Officials say they are working with the vendors and their payment processing company to fix the glitch, and come up with a solution.

The agency says those incorrect charges have already been reversed, but refunds for drivers who already paid the fees are still processing and may take a couple of weeks to go through.

Once refunds are processed, the money will be sent by mail. You can check your account online to make sure the charge was reversed at mobilityauthority.com.

Customers should expect to receive letters in the coming week explaining the situation.

This isn’t the first time the Texas Department of Transportation’s tolling system has faced billing problems with customers.

In 2015, the agency gave back about $1.7 million to tollway users who had been overcharged. It is unclear how much money the state will owe drivers who were wrongfully charged in this recent debacle.