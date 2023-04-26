Threat of CCP looms in Michigan as Dems approve millions in funding for two Chinese-backed EV battery plants

​

There is an emerging controversy over the prospects of new Chinese-backed battery plants in Michigan. Critics are worried about national security risks.

“Am I worried about national security implications? I have to tell you that I am,” says Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell.

Rep. Dingell tells Fox News that the U.S. works with these Chinese companies because they are the ones who have the EV technology. Though the relationship is complicated.

CHINA FUMES AS BIDEN PLOTS TO STARVE IT OF AI INVESTMENT: ‘SCI-TECH BULLYING’

“Let us be clear, if you are a Chinese business, the communist government is part of your business. So it’s something that worries me every day,” says Dingell.

The company, Gotion, plans to break ground in West Central Michigan. Gotion Incorporated is a U.S. based company that makes batteries for electric cars. But, its parent company is based in China. Locals say the debate is dividing the community.

MICHIGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT FACES LAWSUIT AFTER FORCING STUDENTS TO REMOVE ‘LET’S GO BRANDON’ SWEATSHIRTS

“It’s made enemies out of neighbors. And I’m sorry to say that,” says Mecosta County Commissioner Randy Vetter.

With a 10-9 vote, the Michigan Senate Committee approved 175 million dollars in state funds for the project. Some local officials say residents should focus on the investment it would bring to the area.

“You know, there’s already 52 Chinese-owned companies in the state of Michigan. I don’t see it as a spy base location to infiltrate, you know, any of the inner workings of the government,” says Commissioner Vetter.

Just about 200-miles away in Marshall, Michigan there is a similar controversy. The Ford Motor Company teamed up with a Chinese tech firm… dishing out billions for yet another EV battery plant. Ford tells Fox News that while some of the parts and workers will come from China, this plant will be run by Ford.

“This is just a microcosm of what is happening in other places in our state already,” says resident Jeff Thorne.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Right now, more than a dozen states have laws that prevent investors with ties to foreign adversaries from buying U.S. farm land. Many others including Michigan could soon be on that list.