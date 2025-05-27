Three more escaped New Orleans inmates captured as manhunt continues for last 2 fugitives

​

One of five remaining fugitives on the run after escaping from a New Orleans jail has been captured, authorities said Monday.

Lenton Vanburen was arrested in Baton Rouge and was back in custody, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill posted on X.

“Vanburen was originally incarcerated on charges of parole violation, possession of firearm by felon, and illegal carrying of a weapon,” Murrill wrote.

He will face additional charges related to his escape. Vanburen was one of 10 inmates to make the brazen May 16 escape from their Orleans Parish jail.

