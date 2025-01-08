TikToker whose speeding BMW killed 6 farmworkers avoids possible 55-year prison sentence with plea deal

​

A 17-year-old Florida TikToker who posted videos of himself racing his expensive BMW sports car plowed into the back of a small SUV three years ago at a speed in excess of 150 mph – killing six farmworkers leaving their shift.

The crash in Palm Beach County was one of the county’s deadliest road traffic incidents, according to local reports.

On Monday, Noah Galle, now 20, reached a plea deal with prosecutors in which he was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison after he pleaded guilty to six counts of vehicular homicide.

Galle, the son of prominent local attorney Craig Galle, prepared a statement of remorse which his defense attorney Liz Parker, a former traffic homicide prosecutor, read out, according to The Palm Beach Post.

The deal means Galle avoided trial where he could have been hit with a minimum 55-year sentence or a maximum of 90 years in prison, although consecutive sentences for each count are almost never imposed by the courts unless a defendant has a significant prior record of crimes, a spokesperson for West Palm Beach Chief Assistant State Attorney Al Johnson told Fox News Digital.

Johnson said the deal was fair and it had the backing of the victims’ family members.

“This is a significant punishment. What is the proper sentence in a tragic case like this?” Johnson told Fox News Digital via a statement.

“No amount of prison time will bring the victims back to their families. The families have written to us that they did not object to this plea. Some of them didn’t even want him to go to jail at all. One wanted us to drop the case entirely.”

Johnson said it was significant that Calle was 17 years old when the crime was committed and he had no prior involvement with the law.

“We feel this is an appropriate resolution.”

According to prosecutors, Galle was driving his BMW M5 at the breakneck speed of 151 mph on State Road 7 near Delray Beach when he barreled into the SUV, which had six people riding in it, on Jan. 27, 2022, at around 11 p.m. The speed limit on that road is 55 mph.

The SUV swerved into the median and rolled over several times. Five of the six were killed instantly and the sixth later died.

The crash killed the SUV’s driver, Mirlane Julceus, 45, as well as her passengers: Michel Louis Saint, 77, Marie Michelle Louis, 60, Remzie Michel, 53, Filaine Dieu, 46, and Vanice Percina, 29.

The six victims were leaving Pero Family Farms on State Road 7 near Atlantic Avenue at the time of the wreck.

Galle did not comment as he left the courtroom, WPEC reports. He was flanked by his father and his attorneys as he entered and left the court.

He will have to serve a minimum of 85% of his prison sentence and the sentence will be followed by seven years’ probation, per WPEC. His driver’s license was also revoked for three years.

Galle agreed to turn himself in on Feb. 3.

As part of his sentence, Galle must post a video to social media sharing his story and advocating for the importance of safe driving, according to The Palm Beach Post. He must also perform 800 hours of community service, complete a 12-hour driving course and attend a panel where crash victims share their stories about how their injuries affected their lives.