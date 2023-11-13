Tim Scott drops out of presidential race, NYC migrants rate newest facility and more top headlines

​

‘NOT NOW’ – Tim Scott leaves his own staff floored as he makes major announcement in 2024 race. Continue reading …

‘OUT OF OPTIONS’ – First batch of migrants arrive in new NYC facility, but their reaction is far from positive. Continue reading …

‘HIGHLY VULNERABLE’ – Top Republican sounds alarm on US territory being potential target of Chinese missiles. Continue reading …

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR – Israeli soldiers eliminate 7 terrorists within 10 minutes: IDF. Continue reading …

IN HER CROSSHAIRS – Trump attorney sounds alarm on NY AG amid former president’s civil fraud case. Continue reading …

POLITICS

IMPORTANT INTERACTION – Biden, Xi meeting will be forum for ‘high-level diplomacy’ amid rising tensions, officials say. Continue reading …

‘NOT A LOSING ISSUE’ – Pro-life groups reveal what went wrong in Ohio abortion vote, blast media narrative. Continue reading …

FIRST TRUE TEST – Speaker Johnson facing first true challenge since taking the reins. Continue reading …

‘CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER’ – Dem states approved CCP-tied EV company project despite red state’s rejection. Continue reading …

MEDIA

UNDER FIRE – Newsrooms take heat from pro-Palestinian left to be even harsher on Israel. Continue reading …

BYE, BYE BABY – America’s shrinking population could lead to a ‘massive depression.’ Continue reading …

SEX SELLS – OnlyFans emerges as cultural phenomenon as teachers, celebs profit off risqué content. Continue reading …

HIT THE SKIDS – ‘Great Trucking Recession’ has dire implications for American economy, expert says. Continue reading …

OPINION

SEN. THOM TILLIS – What those demanding Israeli cease-fire are really like. Continue reading …

JASON CHAFFETZ – What Republicans don’t understand about how Biden wins elections. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

SADDLE UP – American cowboys help Israeli farmers ‘on the front line’ after Hamas attack. Continue reading …

COUNTRY LIVING – ‘Footloose’ star embraces farming, home cooking far from Hollywood. Continue reading …

DEEPLY DIVIDED – Author concerned about the state of America as pro-Palestinian protests take place across country. Continue reading …

TURNING THE TABLES – Armed woman steps in when aggressor shoots man in the face. Continue reading …

HOW DELICIOUS – Creatures of all kinds didn’t mind helping themselves to some fun fall snacks recently from a jack-o-lantern. Check out their moves! See video …

WATCH

JOEY JONES – Time could be ticking for Alejandro Mayorkas. See video …

RABBI CHAIM MENTZ – Antisemitism in America is becoming a civil rights issue. See video …

FOX WEATHER

